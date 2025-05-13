ETV Bharat / business

Trump Order Unlikely To Impact Domestic Generic Industry Working On Razor-Thin Profits

New Delhi: The domestic generic drugmakers are unlikely to be impacted by the US announcement of a 30-day deadline for companies to lower the cost of prescription medicines, industry experts say.

The executive order inked by US President Donald Trump, which entails the US health department to broker new prices for prescription drugs, is, however, likely to have an adverse impact on the innovator drug firms.

"The generics industry is unlikely to be impacted, as it operates on razor-thin margins. In the US, the generics industry represents 90 per cent of prescription volumes while accounting for only 13 per cent of the market value," IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a statement.

The generics industry plays a pivotal role in ensuring medicines remain affordable and accessible, and further details on implementation mechanisms will bring more clarity, he added. Jain noted that the order emphasises that the cost of the innovation should be shared equitably among all stakeholders.

"Innovator companies are expected to be affected, with a 30-day window to align their US prices with Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) pricing," he added.H e further stated that the executive order seeks to balance innovation, access and overall healthcare costs. Research and development in life sciences demands long-term commitment, substantial investment, and carries high risk.

The IPA is a network of 23 leading Indian drugmakers, most of whom are major exporters to the US. India is the largest supplier of generic medicines with a 20 per cent share in the global supply by manufacturing 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.