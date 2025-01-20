ETV Bharat / business

Affordable Recharge: TRAI Brings Major Relief for Budget-Conscious Consumers

TRAI introduced options allowing users to keep their SIMs active for up to 90 days with just ₹20 recharge benefiting 150 million 2G users nationwide.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced new guidelines aimed at making mobile connectivity more accessible and affordable for over 150 million 2G users in India. These new measures focus on budget-friendly recharges, offering extended validity at minimal costs, and ensuring greater inclusivity for low-income and rural users.

Key Highlights of the New Rules

1. Affordable Recharges: Under the new guidelines, mobile users across major telecom operators like Jio, BSNL, Airtel, and Vi can now keep their SIM cards active for up to 90 days with a recharge as low as ₹20.

2. Extended Validity for Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs): TRAI is also introducing ₹10 recharge options that will provide extended validity of up to 365 days for certain Special Tariff Vouchers, offering basic connectivity at extremely affordable rates.

3. Increased Accessibility for 2G Users: The initiative primarily targets 2G users who rely on basic connectivity for essential services like SMS and voice calls, ensuring they can remain connected without financial strain.

Impact on the Telecom Sector

The new guidelines come as a significant relief for 2G users, particularly those in rural and economically weaker sections of the population. With nearly 150 million Indians still dependent on 2G networks, the affordability of these recharges ensures their continued participation in the digital ecosystem.

Telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and Vi have expressed support for TRAI’s move, recognizing its potential to enhance customer retention, particularly in the low-income segment. The new rules are expected to reduce the number of inactive SIMs while increasing the overall active subscriber base.

Encouraging Digital Inclusion

TRAI’s guidelines align with the government’s broader agenda of digital inclusion and connectivity for all. By making telecom services more affordable, TRAI is not only addressing the immediate needs of budget-conscious users but also paving the way for a digitally inclusive India.

The extended validity of ₹10 recharges for STVs further encourages users to maintain their mobile connections for emergency purposes, banking alerts, and other critical services, especially in rural areas where mobile connectivity remains a lifeline.

Industry Response

Telecom operators are optimistic about the initiative, as it allows them to retain their customer base and maintain profitability in a competitive market. Industry experts believe this move will stabilize the churn rate among prepaid users, particularly in the lower-income segment.

