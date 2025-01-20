ETV Bharat / business

Affordable Recharge: TRAI Brings Major Relief for Budget-Conscious Consumers

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced new guidelines aimed at making mobile connectivity more accessible and affordable for over 150 million 2G users in India. These new measures focus on budget-friendly recharges, offering extended validity at minimal costs, and ensuring greater inclusivity for low-income and rural users.

Key Highlights of the New Rules

1. Affordable Recharges: Under the new guidelines, mobile users across major telecom operators like Jio, BSNL, Airtel, and Vi can now keep their SIM cards active for up to 90 days with a recharge as low as ₹20.

2. Extended Validity for Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs): TRAI is also introducing ₹10 recharge options that will provide extended validity of up to 365 days for certain Special Tariff Vouchers, offering basic connectivity at extremely affordable rates.

3. Increased Accessibility for 2G Users: The initiative primarily targets 2G users who rely on basic connectivity for essential services like SMS and voice calls, ensuring they can remain connected without financial strain.

Impact on the Telecom Sector

The new guidelines come as a significant relief for 2G users, particularly those in rural and economically weaker sections of the population. With nearly 150 million Indians still dependent on 2G networks, the affordability of these recharges ensures their continued participation in the digital ecosystem.