TRAI Introduces New Amendments To Protect Telecom Consumers

TRAI has introduced amendments to enhance consumer rights, including extended voucher validity, separate voice and SMS plans and revised top-up denominations.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued two significant amendments aimed at enhancing consumer rights and streamlining the telecom sector.

The “Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024” (08 of 2024) and the “Telecommunication Tariff (Seventieth Amendment) Order, 2024” (02 of 2024) were announced on Monday and are now available on TRAI’s official website for public reference.

These amendments follow an extensive review process initiated through a consultation paper released on July 26, 2024. The paper examined critical issues related to tariff choices, voucher validity, colour coding and voucher denominations, ensuring the interests of both consumers and telecom service providers (TSPs). An Open House Discussion (OHD) held virtually on October 21, 2024, further refined the proposals based on stakeholder feedback.

Key Features of the New Regulations

1 Dedicated Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) for Voice and SMS

To empower consumers, especially senior citizens and rural residents, TRAI has mandated separate STVs for voice and SMS services. This change allows consumers to pay only for the services they need.

2. Extended Validity for Vouchers

The validity cap for Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) and Combo Vouchers (CV) has been increased from 90 days to 365 days. This extension provides greater convenience and cost-effectiveness for users.

3. Elimination of Colour Coding for Vouchers

With the growing preference for online recharges the traditional colour-coding system for vouchers has been discontinued. This shift reflects the digital transition in consumer behaviour.

4. Revised Top-Up Voucher Denominations

The restriction on reserving Rs 10 and its multiples exclusively for top-up vouchers has been removed. However, TSPs are still required to offer at least one Rs 10 top-up voucher in line with earlier mandates.

The amendments also align the definitions of Special Tariff Vouchers and Combo Vouchers in the Telecommunication Tariff Order, 1999, with the updated Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations.

These changes underline TRAI’s commitment to fostering a consumer-friendly telecom ecosystem while addressing the evolving needs of stakeholders. The new regulations aim to balance consumer convenience with fair industry practices, marking a progressive step in India’s telecom regulatory landscape.

