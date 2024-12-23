ETV Bharat / business

TRAI Introduces New Amendments To Protect Telecom Consumers

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued two significant amendments aimed at enhancing consumer rights and streamlining the telecom sector.

The “Telecom Consumers Protection (Twelfth Amendment) Regulations, 2024” (08 of 2024) and the “Telecommunication Tariff (Seventieth Amendment) Order, 2024” (02 of 2024) were announced on Monday and are now available on TRAI’s official website for public reference.

These amendments follow an extensive review process initiated through a consultation paper released on July 26, 2024. The paper examined critical issues related to tariff choices, voucher validity, colour coding and voucher denominations, ensuring the interests of both consumers and telecom service providers (TSPs). An Open House Discussion (OHD) held virtually on October 21, 2024, further refined the proposals based on stakeholder feedback.

Key Features of the New Regulations

1 Dedicated Special Tariff Vouchers (STV) for Voice and SMS

To empower consumers, especially senior citizens and rural residents, TRAI has mandated separate STVs for voice and SMS services. This change allows consumers to pay only for the services they need.

2. Extended Validity for Vouchers