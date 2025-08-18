Traders Welcome Government Move On GST Reform Amid Concerns

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform has generated hope among the trading community, even as it continues to air several concerns and doubts. Modi announced the reform by Diwali in his Independence Day speech on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort and repeated it while inaugurating the Urban Extension Road Dwarka Expressway on Sunday. He claimed, "For us, reform means taking good governance forward."

Talking to ETV Bharat, Suresh Bindal, who heads the Chandni Chowk Traders Council, pointed out that GST is a great tax system, and when it was introduced, many things were kept out of it. Petrol, diesel and liquor were kept out of it and left to the state governments. Therefore, the need for reforms in it was felt for a long time.

The Centre is learnt to have sent the recommendation for GST amendment to all the state governments. Bindal said that the process of reforms that has begun will greatly benefit small traders. These traders have been badly hit by online retail.

"We thank the government for this. These will be supported not only by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states but also by the governments of different parties, because if they do not support these reforms, a large section of traders will get angry with them. Therefore, everyone will benefit from these reforms," he said.

However, he said that the traders want amendments in GST not as a 'prasad' but as a reform. He expressed hope that the trading community would continue to get such gifts from the government on every Holi and Diwali. He stated that it has been the demand of the traders from the very beginning that the process of GST registration and surrender should be simplified.

"If a firm closes, it takes a long time to close, which causes problems. People play games by creating fake firms. This creates problems for the genuine traders," he pointed out.

The Traders Council has stated that the government is of the view that two of the five slabs of GST will be abolished. The fifth slab which imposes a tax of 28% to 40% on narcotics will not have any impact on the public because the public is also in favour of higher tax on narcotics.

The Council wants an end to the corruption that is prevailing under the tax regime. It has pointed out that presently action is taken against the traders on the slightest of their mistakes.

"A huge bribe is taken from them. We had been waiting for a long time for the government to worry about the corruption that had started in the GST system. The business class was troubled by this. If GST reforms are done, the traders will also get a big relief," the Council feels.

It is in favour of the proposal to convert the 18% slab to 12% that will lead to both the traders and the customers, willing to pay tax, and this will result in more revenue generation. The 18% slab is very high, because of which people resort to evasion.

Asserting that GST reform is the need of the hour, taxation lawyer Dr. Satendra Agarwal said, "The government should constitute a GST Tribunal as soon as possible so that a large number of pending cases can be settled." He said that eight years have passed since the implementation of GST, but no such tribunal has been constituted.

He said that there are also indications of a change in the 10% amount that has to be deposited to go for an appeal. Welcoming the move to remove two of the five GST slabs, he said that input tax credit (ITC) remains a major problem, as even after six months, which is its time limit, people are not able to claim it. The money of people who could not claim it because of illness or during the COVID-19 period continues to remain stuck. He said that the limit of ITC should be increased.

He also said that the proposed removal of the second appeal will be an important reform, as people have been creating fake firms just to get an ITC after which they close that firm. He called for making this process so complicated that people cannot commit such fraud.

Vice President of Pandav Nagar Market Association Rupendra Prakash Sharma said that the government's move is expected to include major reforms like increasing the time limit for claiming ITC, simplifying the process of registration and filing returns, setting up the GST Appellate Tribunal and starting an amnesty scheme for relief on interest and penalty.