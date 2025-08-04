ETV Bharat / business

Trade Unions, Farmers To Protest Against US Tariff, India-UK CETA On Aug 13

New Delhi: CTUs-SKM, the platform of ten Central Trade Unions and Samyukt Kisan Morcha, on Monday gave a call for a nationwide protest on August 13, against US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and India-UK CETA. According to a statement, the CTUs-SKM strongly condemned the recent threats by Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on India and also punitive tax for the oil trade deal with Russia.

"CTUs-SKM calls upon all farmers, workers, students, and patriotic citizens to join the nationwide day of resistance on August 13, 2025, with various mass actions like tractor and motorcycle rallies, protest demonstrations, public gatherings, and other forms of protest as decided by different platforms and partner organizations," it stated.

They demanded that India must reject Trump's tariff threats and assert its sovereign right to trade with all nations, including Russia. The India-UK CETA must be reviewed and altered immediately, they demanded.

All negotiations for a US-India trade deal must be halted to prevent further corporate exploitation, they stressed. They also stated that no more secret trade agreements -- all future deals must undergo full parliamentary scrutiny and public consultation.

The East India Company colonized India through trade -- today, CETA and US trade deals are the new instruments of corporate imperialism, they alleged. On August 13, farmers and workers will rise in defense of sovereignty and freedom, sending a clear message, it said, adding that this is a blatant act of economic coercion aimed at dictating India including its trade relations with Russia.

These aggressive measures expose the hypocrisy of US trade policies, which demand open markets for American corporations while weaponizing tariffs to bully sovereign nations.