Over 16 Percent Jump in Tourist Arrivals in Hyderabad in a Year

Telangana Hotels Association president Venkata Reddy while divulging details into the booming tourism sector in Telangana, said that the footfall into the capital which stood at 17.46 lakh in the year 2022, jumped to 20.32 lakh in the year 2023 with the the hotels in the city's IT corridor recording about 80 percent occupancy.

Hyderabad: The tourism sector is booming in Telangana capital Hyderabad with the footfall into the city jumping by over 16 percent in a year, a leading hotel association has said. Telangana Hotels Association president Venkata Reddy said that the hotels in the city's IT corridor are bustling with about 80 percent occupancy. In 2022, 17.46 lakh visitors landed at the Hyderabad airport while in 2023, the number reached 20.32 lakh, Reddy said.

In 2023, a total of 73 lakh foreigners came to visit various parts of the country, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy recently disclosed in a program. In Telangana, officials of Telangana Tourism Department said 3.2 lakh domestic tourists visited the state in 2021-22 and 6.07 lakh in 2022-23, which is a 89.84 percent jump.

The Department statistics show that foreign tourists have increased from 5,917 to 68,401 (1056.01 percent) during the same period. It is said that the tourism sector, which has stagnated after the Corona pandemic, will recover by 70 to 80 percent in 2023. However, tourists are not keen on staying in hotels even after the Corona pandemic. Surveys show that the number of people staying in hotels is increasing with the economic recovery.

In 2023, the growth of the hotel industry reached 63.6 percent which was 43.1 percent in 2021. Greater Hyderabad Hotels Association President Ashok Reddy said that celebrations in hotels have also increased of late. Pertinently, Madavi Kannibai, a woman hailing from the Kolam tribe of Telangana has become the brand ambassador for Telangana Adventure Tourism.

