Tourism Sector's Contribution To GDP Regains Pre-Pandemic Level

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 has shown that the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP regained the pre-pandemic level of 5 per cent in FY23.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha. The survey highlights the tourism sector created 7.6 crore jobs in FY2023, and International tourist arrivals (ITAs) in India have rebounded to pre-pandemic level in 2023. The share of India’s ITAs in World ITAs stands at 1.45 per cent in 2023.

“Foreign exchange earnings through tourism were 28 billion dollars. India received 1.8 per cent of world tourism receipts and attained a rank of 14th worldwide in world tourism receipts during 2023,” the Economic Survey said.

According to the Economic Survey, the government has introduced several initiatives to promote domestic tourism. Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) aims to develop tourism infrastructure at identified pilgrimage destinations and heritage cities.