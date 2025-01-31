Tourism Sector's Contribution To GDP Regains Pre-Pandemic Level

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2024-25 has shown that the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP regained the pre-pandemic level of 5 per cent in FY23.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha. The survey highlights the tourism sector created 7.6 crore jobs in FY2023, and International tourist arrivals (ITAs) in India have rebounded to pre-pandemic level in 2023. The share of India’s ITAs in World ITAs stands at 1.45 per cent in 2023.
“Foreign exchange earnings through tourism were 28 billion dollars. India received 1.8 per cent of world tourism receipts and attained a rank of 14th worldwide in world tourism receipts during 2023,” the Economic Survey said.
According to the Economic Survey, the government has introduced several initiatives to promote domestic tourism. Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) aims to develop tourism infrastructure at identified pilgrimage destinations and heritage cities.
Another major initiative of the government to promote domestic tourism is Swadesh Darshan, which is aimed at the integrated development of tourism destinations, including theme-based tourist circuits, it said.
“This programme was rechristened as the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 (SD 2.0) in 2022, with the vision to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations. Under this scheme, 34 projects have been approved, with a total funding of Rs 793.2 crore,” it added.
Moreover, in line with the FY25 budget announcement, 40 projects across 23 states have been approved for interest-free loans for 50 years for an amount of Rs 3,295.8 crore under the special assistance to states for capital investment. This initiative aims to create iconic tourist centres of global standards by supporting their development and marketing, the Economic Survey mentioned.