Time To 'Accelerate': Adani Outlines Priorities After SEBI Closure

New Delhi: Days after receiving a clean chit from SEBI over the Hindenburg allegations, billionaire Gautam Adani said his ports-to-energy group will now shift toward accelerating innovation, improving transparency, and building for long-term impact.

"Today, a cloud that had hung over us for more than two years has been lifted," Adani said in an internal message to staff, seen by PTI. "SEBI's comprehensive investigation has concluded by rejecting all allegations contained in the Hindenburg report from January 2023."

The January 2023 Hindenburg report accused the group of accounting irregularities, stock price manipulation, and the use of opaque offshore entities - allegations that triggered a selloff across Adani's listed companies and erased more than USD 150 billion in market capitalisation at one point.

Adani Group repeatedly denied the allegations made by Hindenburg, which has since disbanded. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last week dismissed some of Hindenburg's claims. In two separate orders, it said there was no evidence of the conglomerate using related-party transactions to route funds into its listed units, and that the transactions, cited by Hindenburg, did not meet the definition of a related party.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani called the allegations part of a "targeted, multidimensional assault" and credited his employees for maintaining operational momentum despite global scrutiny. "This attack was never just a market event."

He credited the group's workforce for continuing to execute major infrastructure projects during the scrutiny. Ports, power plants, airports, and renewable energy projects continued to expand as the group faced reputational and legal pressure.

"While the world debated about us, our ports expanded, transmission lines stretched farther, power plants ran reliably, renewable projects continued to green the world, airports advanced, cement furnaces fired away, and logistics teams delivered flawlessly," he said. "You proved that execution under pressure is the truest test of character, and that the Adani character is simply unbreakable."

He added that the company had emerged stronger and laid out future priorities, including a focus on transparency, innovation, long-term value creation, and transformation.

"Integrity and transparency must remain the foundation of everything we do - inseparable, uncompromising, and safeguarded relentlessly," he said.

Other priorities will include accelerating innovation in energy, logistics and infrastructure; building a legacy that endures for decades beyond headlines; and embracing transformation to shape the future rather than be shaped by it.

Adani group, he said, must accelerate its pace of innovation and drive bold advances in energy, logistics, and other infrastructure that push the very edges of possibility. "We must build not for today's applause but for a legacy that endures for decades. Headlines fade, but what we create must leave its mark on history."

Asking employees to embrace transformation, he said, the future will march forward with or without us. "Either we shape the future into what we dream or be shaped by the future into what we fear." The tycoon struck a personal note in thanking staff for supporting him through the turmoil.

"I know the quiet anxieties your families felt, the doubts even you may have felt at times, and yet, day after day, you showed up-you fought for my beliefs," Adani said.

