This Fall In Stock Markets Was Expected, Don't Panic: Experts To Investors

Mumbai: Even as the stock markets across the world including Sensex and Nifty nosedived, an expert advised the investors not to panic saying this fall was on the expected lines.

April 7 was like a 'Black Monday' for stock markets as both the Sensex and Nifty crashed as an effect of the reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States of America under President Donald Trump.

Experts speaking about the crash in stock markerts (PTI)

"In this situation, the investors should not panic and think about the long term," economist Girish Jakhotiya told ETV Bharat. "This fall is on the expected lines. Since the time Donald Trump was set to become the US president, since then only there have been signs. Since Trump's ideology was extreme nationalism, since then only the difference was evident. The Indian stock markets are over-valued," Jakhotiya added.

"The big investors are not affected by it, but the small investors bear its brunt. In such a situation, the investors should not panic. They will not get profit immediately. They should investment and maintain the investment in good companies for 5-6 years and have patience. They should think of long-term investment. Gambling can be very risky in such a situation. Moreover, the rates of gold increasing. The international markets also affect the gold rates. The gold rates will further rise and investors can have good returns," said Jakhotiya.

The Indian stock market witnessed a major decline on Monday with the Sensex crashing over 3,200 points, while Nifty 50 dropping below 21,900, mirroring the impact on other global markets due to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,160.8 points or 5.06 per cent to 21,743.65. At 12.40 pm, Sensex was trading at 72,087 (3,277 points or 4.35% down) while Nifty was at 21,891.80 (−1,012.65 or 4.42%).

Stock market experts on Monday said investors need to be careful as the world economy was being jolted by both the US and Chinese tariffs. "So it was expected the Asian markets when they open on Monday, they will open with a huge gap down and that has happened... China's retaliatory tariffs also had a role in it. Overall, the global economy, regional economy will slow down. This is mainly because of the tariff or trade war," market expert Sunil Shah told PTI Videos.



"It is a black Monday at the stock market. When we saw on Friday what happened to the US market, down by over six per cent; this was quite expected in the morning. I think Trump's tariffs have triggered melt down of global market... Investors need to be careful and not get into any panic selling. The markets will settle down. I think President Trump, under pressure internally and from across the world, will have to take back some of his decisions," Sharad Kohli said.

Akash Jindal said "As an economist, I believe that due to President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the global economy is shaken which has triggered a tariff war. China has already declared retaliatory tariff, Europe is also expected to do so... Global economy which is already suffering, may go into recession anytime so definitely markets will be affected."

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng tanked nearly 11 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 plunged nearly 7 per cent, Shanghai SSE Composite index dropped over 6 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index sank 5 per cent. US markets ended sharply lower on Friday. The S&P 500 plummeted 5.97 per cent, Nasdaq composite slumped 5.82 per cent and the Dow tumbled 5.50 per cent on Friday.