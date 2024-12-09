ETV Bharat / business

Rising Rajasthan Summit: Adani, Birla, Mahindra, Vedanta, Unveil Investment Plans

After PM Modi’s address, industrialists like Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anil Agarwal unveiled their investment plans for the state during Rising Rajasthan Summit.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Jaipur: The Rising Rajasthan Summit commenced here on Monday, drawing leading industrialists from across the globe. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, prominent business leaders, including Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, Adani Group’s Karan Adani, Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra, expressed their views and shared their vision for the state’s growth.

Vedanta’s vision
Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group highlighted Rajasthan’s vast mineral resources, noting that “the state surpasses Italy in quality and quantity of dimensional stones.” Agarwal announced investments that could yield Rs 1.5 lakh crore in government revenue, including Rs 40,000 crore for Rajasthan. Vedanta also expressed his plans to create 5 lakh jobs.

Adani’s investment plan
Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ, pledged Rs 7.5 lakh crore across multiple sectors in the state, with half to be invested within five years. Adani underscored the state's progress under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, including initiatives to generate 4 lakh jobs, particularly in green energy.

Birla’s roots in Rajasthan
Kumar Mangalam Birla referred to his ancestral connection to Rajasthan, calling himself a “host” rather than a guest. He announced an investment of 50,000 crore rupees in cement, textiles and renewable energy sector, with Rs 6,000 crores allocated to the energy sector over two years.

Mahindra praises Jaipur SEZ
Anand Mahindra drew inspiration from Rajasthan’s iconic step-wells, symbolizing innovation and resilience. He highlighted Mahindra’s 20-year journey in the state, from manufacturing tractors to tourism. He also praised the Jaipur SEZ for attracting Rs 7,000 crore in foreign investments and creating 63,000 jobs.

