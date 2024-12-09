ETV Bharat / business

Rising Rajasthan Summit: Adani, Birla, Mahindra, Vedanta, Unveil Investment Plans

Jaipur: The Rising Rajasthan Summit commenced here on Monday, drawing leading industrialists from across the globe. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, prominent business leaders, including Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, Adani Group’s Karan Adani, Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra, expressed their views and shared their vision for the state’s growth.

Vedanta’s vision

Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group highlighted Rajasthan’s vast mineral resources, noting that “the state surpasses Italy in quality and quantity of dimensional stones.” Agarwal announced investments that could yield Rs 1.5 lakh crore in government revenue, including Rs 40,000 crore for Rajasthan. Vedanta also expressed his plans to create 5 lakh jobs.

Adani’s investment plan

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ, pledged Rs 7.5 lakh crore across multiple sectors in the state, with half to be invested within five years. Adani underscored the state's progress under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, including initiatives to generate 4 lakh jobs, particularly in green energy.