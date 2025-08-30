Exclusive | India's Accelerated E20 Rollout: Benefits, Challenges And Implications

By S. Sivakumar
Chennai: The Union government has mandated the use of ethanol-blended petrol with 20% ethanol (E20) as part of its roadmap to reduce crude oil imports and cut carbon emissions. The nationwide rollout of E20 petrol is planned to be completed by the end of 2025, advancing the original target from 2030.
In India, across states, vehicle usage is increasing along with population growth. The country's economy is facing various problems due to the increasing usage of petrol and diesel. Therefore, many alternative fuels like CNG, LNG, electricity, biodiesel, hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cells, etc. have been introduced in the country.
What is E20 Petrol?
In E20 gasoline, 'E' stands for ethanol and the '20' for 20% ethanol in Petrol. It's a biofuel that is an alcohol-based fuel produced by fermenting agricultural products such as sugarcane, corn, white rice, and agricultural waste.
India imports 85% of its crude oil from Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. The central government has said that it has introduced ethanol petrol to reduce this import, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65% and increase farmers' income.
Global ethanol use
Ethanol is being used in various countries around the world as a blend with Petrol. In Brazil, E27 is used, in the United States, E10 to E15, in European countries, E5 to E15, in China, E10, and in other countries, E10 to E27.
As far as diesel is concerned, there is no ethanol blend. Only biodiesel, B10 - B20, is used.
In India, ethanol has been blended into petrol for over 32 years. Petrol, which was E0% in 1990, evolved to E5% in 2003, E10% in 2022 and has now reached the level of E20.
India spends $100 billion annually on crude oil imports. Implementing E20 can save $4 billion annually in foreign exchange. Farmers will also benefit as demand for crops such as sugarcane and maize increases. The central government has said that it has provided Rs 1.2 lakh crore to farmers and reduced emissions by 700 lakh tonnes through the production of E20 petrol.
International public transport alternative fuels and electric vehicle expert Dr. Valavan Amuthan provided clarifications on various questions concerning the rollout of E20 petrol.
Question: What is the reason for the government imposing E20 petrol now, ahead of the scheduled year (2030)?
Answer: By blending local ethanol with petrol, the cost of crude oil import can be reduced, and economic sustainability can be maintained. Moreover, E20 petrol causes fewer carbon emissions compared to regular petrol. In particular, ethanol obtained from sugarcane can reduce air pollution by about 65%, and ethanol obtained from crops such as corn by about 50%. This will increase the rural economy for farmers as well.
Question: What kind of problems will vehicles experience due to the use of E20 petrol?
Answer: Using E20 petrol is more likely to cause problems in older vehicles. Ethanol absorbs a lot of moisture from the air, which can cause rusting of steel parts like carburettors, fuel tanks, pipes, etc. Also, rubber pipes, seals, and gaskets will get damaged quickly. Fuel efficiency will decrease by about 6–7%. But the latest BS-VI vehicles are designed to run on E20, so they are not a problem. However, it can affect older vehicles.
Question: Is there a possibility of blending more than 20% ethanol into petrol in future?
Answer: It is possible to blend more than 20% ethanol in petrol in future. Countries like Brazil are already using E85 (85% ethanol, 15% petrol). But most BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles in India are not ready for it. Also, the government is promoting Flex-Fuel vehicles. Companies like Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj have already completed testing of engines compatible with E85.
Question: What is the problem with using E20 petrol in vehicles with BS-IV - BS-VI engines?
Answer: Many problems can arise when using E20 petrol in BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles. Since these were originally designed for E10, using E20 can cause problems like engine knock, reduced performance, etc. There is a high chance of damage to fuel pipes, rubber seals, plastic and aluminium parts. Also, the mileage will decrease by 6–10%. Since April 2023, Indian automobile companies have been introducing BS VI Phase 2 engines compatible with E20.
Question: Is it true that the price of petrol will drop to Rs 55 due to the use of ethanol?
Answer: This is a political view. Currently, the price of petrol is high due to 40-50% tax. If the central and state governments reduce taxes, the price of petrol is likely to come down to around 45 to 50 rupees. Ethanol blending alone will not bring the price of petrol to Rs 55. Ethanol is cheaper than petrol. But not much cheaper, explained Dr. Valavan Amuthan, an international public transport alternative fuel and electric vehicle expert.
Read More
PIL In Supreme Court Against Rollout Of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol