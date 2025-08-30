ETV Bharat / business

Exclusive | India's Accelerated E20 Rollout: Benefits, Challenges And Implications

By S. Sivakumar

Chennai: The Union government has mandated the use of ethanol-blended petrol with 20% ethanol (E20) as part of its roadmap to reduce crude oil imports and cut carbon emissions. The nationwide rollout of E20 petrol is planned to be completed by the end of 2025, advancing the original target from 2030.

In India, across states, vehicle usage is increasing along with population growth. The country's economy is facing various problems due to the increasing usage of petrol and diesel. Therefore, many alternative fuels like CNG, LNG, electricity, biodiesel, hydrogen, hydrogen fuel cells, etc. have been introduced in the country.

What is E20 Petrol?

In E20 gasoline, 'E' stands for ethanol and the '20' for 20% ethanol in Petrol. It's a biofuel that is an alcohol-based fuel produced by fermenting agricultural products such as sugarcane, corn, white rice, and agricultural waste.

India imports 85% of its crude oil from Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. The central government has said that it has introduced ethanol petrol to reduce this import, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65% and increase farmers' income.

Global ethanol use

Ethanol is being used in various countries around the world as a blend with Petrol. In Brazil, E27 is used, in the United States, E10 to E15, in European countries, E5 to E15, in China, E10, and in other countries, E10 to E27.

As far as diesel is concerned, there is no ethanol blend. Only biodiesel, B10 - B20, is used.

In India, ethanol has been blended into petrol for over 32 years. Petrol, which was E0% in 1990, evolved to E5% in 2003, E10% in 2022 and has now reached the level of E20.

India spends $100 billion annually on crude oil imports. Implementing E20 can save $4 billion annually in foreign exchange. Farmers will also benefit as demand for crops such as sugarcane and maize increases. The central government has said that it has provided Rs 1.2 lakh crore to farmers and reduced emissions by 700 lakh tonnes through the production of E20 petrol.

