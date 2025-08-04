ETV Bharat / business

Tesla Launches First Charging Facility At Bandra-Kurla Complex In Mumbai

Mumbai: Global EV giant Tesla on Monday launched its first charging facility in the country weeks after entering the Indian market with an Experience Centre in the financial capital. The Tesla charging station set up at One BKC in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, features four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging) and four destination charging stalls (AC charging), the company said.

The company said it plans to set up three more such facilities, one each at Lower Parel, Thane and Navi Mumbai by the September quarter. Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India, on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre here.

Tesla, led by American tech billionaire Elon Musk who had in the past cited India's high import tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier, will be importing the Model Y as a completely built unit (CBU), from its Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.