Tesla Launches First Charging Facility At Bandra-Kurla Complex In Mumbai

The Tesla charging station in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, features four V4 supercharging stalls. Plans to set up three more such facilities by the September quarter.

Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 4, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Global EV giant Tesla on Monday launched its first charging facility in the country weeks after entering the Indian market with an Experience Centre in the financial capital. The Tesla charging station set up at One BKC in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, features four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging) and four destination charging stalls (AC charging), the company said.

The company said it plans to set up three more such facilities, one each at Lower Parel, Thane and Navi Mumbai by the September quarter. Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India, on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre here.

Tesla, led by American tech billionaire Elon Musk who had in the past cited India's high import tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier, will be importing the Model Y as a completely built unit (CBU), from its Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.

The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at Rs 59.89 lakh and long-range rear wheel drive at a base price of Rs 67.89 lakh.

The deliveries are slated to start in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively, for the two variants. The Tesla Supercharging Stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at Rs 24/kW and destination chargers providing 11kW at Rs 14/kW, the company said.

