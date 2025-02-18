ETV Bharat / business

Tesla Begins Hiring In India Days After Modi-Musk Meeting In US, Announces These Job Openings In Mumbai

New Delhi: Tesla has ramped up its hiring in India days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Elon Musk in the US.

Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the electric car maker company, met PM Modi in Washington, DC, on February 13. On Monday, Tesla posted hiring alerts for at least 13 roles, all in Mumbai, on the careers page of its website. They also advertised the posts on LinkedIn.

The 13 job opportunities at Tesla include Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Service Technician, and Service Manager (all four jobs in the vehicle service category); Tesla Advisor, Store Manager (in sales and customer support); Business Operations Analyst, Delivery Operations Specialist, Order Operations Specialist (all three in operations and business support category); and Customer Support Supervisor, Customer Support Specialist, Inside Sales Advisor, and Consumer Engagement Manager (all in Sales & Customer Support category).

"Tesla is seeking someone hardworking and passionate about changing the world we live in, to successfully lead the day-to-day operations for the order life cycle from purchase order confirmation to delivery and revenue recognition," reads one of the Tesla job descriptions.

The hiring comes at a time when India has now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent. Musk has toyed with the idea of developing a more affordable version of Tesla for the Indian market but there has not been much movement on it yet.

During his meeting with PM Modi in the US, Musk was accompanied by his three young children, while Modi was flanked by his top advisers — including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Later, at a joint press conference with PM Modi at the White House, Trump said he wasn’t sure why Musk met the Indian prime minister but he assumed Musk “wants to do business in India.” “I would imagine he met, possibly, because you know he’s running a company,” Trump told reporters.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said Modi and Musk “discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and U.S. entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence and sustainable development” and on “entrepreneurship and good governance.”