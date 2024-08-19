10 Crore Registered Investors In Indian Stock Market, Last Crore Added In Just 5 Months: NSE

New Delhi: The Indian stock markets achieved a significant milestone in August as the total number of registered investors in the country crossed the 10 crore mark, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This achievement highlights the growing interest and participation of the Indian population in the equity markets, marking a momentous shift in the financial landscape.

The report noted that the journey from 9 crore to 10 crore registered investors took just five months, underscoring the rapid pace at which new investors are entering the market, meaning that an additional one crore investors joined the markets in a remarkably short period.

Several factors have contributed to this surge in investor numbers. The report emphasizes that the rise in digitisation, increased investor awareness, and improved market access have all played crucial roles in making the stock markets more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Moreover, the robust returns generated by stocks over the past couple of years, especially since the pandemic, have further attracted new investors. "A combination of a rise in digitisation, investor awareness, improved market access, and its relative performance against other asset classes has driven increased market participation since the pandemic," the report states.

Additionally, the report highlighted the historical context of this growth. The Indian stock market took over 25 years to reach its first crore of registered investors. However, the pace has accelerated dramatically in recent years, particularly with the influx of younger investors.

The report noted, "It took over 25 years to have a crore investor, but the subsequent milestones have been crossed much sooner, with new investors predominantly in the 20-30 age bracket."

This rapid growth reflects a broader trend of financial inclusion and a shift in investment preferences among India's youth, who are increasingly turning to equities as a means of wealth creation. The stock markets, once seen as a domain for the financial elite, are now attracting a diverse and younger demographic, driven by the promise of higher returns and the convenience of digital platforms.