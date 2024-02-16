Three Telugu Youths Make it to Forbes India 30 Under 30 List 2024

Hyderabad: In a moment of pride for the Telugu states, three Telugu youths have figured in the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for the year 2024. Forbes India has recently released the 2024 list of talented young women and men under the age of 30. Three Telugu youths-Shashank Gujjula (27), Anupam Pedarla (29), founders of Hyderabad-based Startup Nextwave, and Ramakrishna Mendu (26), CEO of Endure Air Systems, have figured in the coveted list.

Shashank from Huzurnagar, Suryapet district studied Computer Science at IIT Bombay, while Anupam did his B.Tech at IIT Kharagpur. Along with Rahul Athuluri (32) from Godavarikhani, they founded Nextwave Company. Apart from providing technical assistance through this startup, placement support is also provided to the students who are having difficulty in getting the required skills or jobs in the IT sector.

Forbes said that it has become one of the fastest-growing firms in the Indian education sector within three years. Already students from 28 states across the country are learning skills with the help of the company. The company hopes to tie up with 10,000 companies in the next two years and provide more job opportunities to the youth.

On getting a place in the Forbes list, Shashank and Anupam said, ''This is not a recognition that we have achieved individually''. They said that it is the honor of the company team that is fulfilling the dreams of the youth. Ramakrishna Mendu (26), co-founder and CEO of Noida-based EndureAir Systems, which develops drones suitable for operations in difficult conditions and terrains, and Chirag Jain (29), the company's CTO, also got a place on this list.

These drones are used for surveillance, logistics, disaster relief, crowd control, agriculture, and video surveillance. Both of them studied engineering and M.Tech at IIT Kanpur. Ramakrishna hails from Guntur. A total of 38 youths have figured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list. The achievers hail from various sectors like Agriculture, Arts, B2B, clean energy, consumer technology, e-commerce-retail, education, music, food-hospitality, healthcare and community service.

The list includes Loopworm co-founders Ankit Alok and Abhi Gari; Shreyans Chopra, founder of MStock; Co-founders of Rapture Navjeet Karkera and Jagat Biddappa; Zepto co-founders Adit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra; Varun Sanghi, Head of CarTrade Ventures; Uddhav, CEO of Linkit, Seethalakshmi Narayan, Vice President of Premji Invest; Rajorpe representative Vishnu Acharya and others.