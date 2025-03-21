Telangana Emerges As Hub For Aircraft Parts And Satellite Equipment Exports

Hyderabad: Telangana, known globally as a hub for pharmaceuticals, vaccines and information technology, is now making rapid strides in the aerospace sector.

Exports of aircraft parts and satellite equipment from Telangana have seen a significant rise, putting the state on the global aerospace map. Several government and private sector companies around Hyderabad have set up manufacturing units specializing in aircraft components. These units are producing parts in large volumes through collaborations with global aerospace giants like Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin.

Simultaneously, Hyderabad has long been home to units producing forging equipment, navigation systems and electronic components vital for space missions. This ecosystem has created vast opportunities for exporting aircraft parts and satellite launch equipment from the state. According to the State Socio-Economic Outlook 2025, this sector has recently expanded and now ranks among the top contributors to Telangana’s exports. Notably, a major chunk of these exports is headed to the United States, followed by the UAE, China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UK and Germany.

In the financial year 2023-24, Telangana exported equipment worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore. To further boost these numbers, the state government is planning to develop every district as an export hub with a focus on specific products. The goal is to enhance employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, by promoting district-level exports.

IT sector continues to shine

Telangana’s IT sector continues to be a major driver of the state’s economy, recording exports worth Rs 2.68 lakh crore in 2023-24. With around 9.5 lakh professionals working in the sector, the state is also witnessing rapid growth in emerging areas like visual effects (VFX), gaming, and animation. Currently, around 30,000 people are employed in the creative tech sectors and the number is expected to rise to one lakh soon. Initiatives such as the proposed ‘AI City’ in Hyderabad’s Future City, the Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC), the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), startup incubators, and the establishment of a Skills Development University are aimed at supporting this growth. Telangana’s multi-sectoral development reflects its vision of becoming a leading contributor to India’s exports while creating new employment avenues across industries.