ETV Bharat / business

TCS Net Profit Dips 1.68 Pc To Rs 12,224 Cr In March Quarter

Mumbai: India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reported a 1.68 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - whose earnings marked the official start of IT results season - reported a total revenue of Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.3 per cent over the year-ago period.

For the full year FY25, TCS' net profit rose 5.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48,553 crore.

The IT heavyweight wrapped up the fiscal FY25 with a full-year topline growth of 5.99 per cent at Rs 2,55,324 crore.

Chief Executive K Krithivasan said: "We are pleased to cross the USD 30 billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter".