TCS Extends Partnership With Telenor Denmark To Manage IT Infra

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its partnership with mobile operator firm Telenor Denmark, signing a five-year deal to manage the telecom operator's IT infrastructure.

Over the last six years, TCS has implemented its Machine First Delivery Model to enhance Telenor Denmark's IT infrastructure, which caters to more than 1.6 million users.

With the extension of this partnership, TCS will work from its delivery centre in Europe to ensure operational cost reductions and improved IT infrastructure for Telenor, according to a company statement.