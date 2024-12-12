ETV Bharat / business

TCS Extends Partnership With Telenor Denmark To Manage IT Infra

TCS will work from its delivery centre in Europe to ensure operational cost reductions and improved IT infrastructure for Telenor

TCS Extends Partnership With Telenor Denmark To Manage IT Infra
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its partnership with mobile operator firm Telenor Denmark, signing a five-year deal to manage the telecom operator's IT infrastructure.

Over the last six years, TCS has implemented its Machine First Delivery Model to enhance Telenor Denmark's IT infrastructure, which caters to more than 1.6 million users.

With the extension of this partnership, TCS will work from its delivery centre in Europe to ensure operational cost reductions and improved IT infrastructure for Telenor, according to a company statement.

"The key highlight of this partnership is the assurance of uninterrupted business continuity with zero impact on operations... This will further optimise Telenor Denmark’s operations and enhance user experiences," it said.

TCS is engaged with over 160 telecom companies across the globe. The TCS scrip settled 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 4,456.95 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

