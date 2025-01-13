ETV Bharat / business

Net Direct Tax Kitty Swells 16 PC To Rs 16.90 Lakh Crore So Far In FY25

New Delhi: The net direct tax collection grew 15.88 per cent to about Rs 16.90 lakh crore so far this fiscal, according to government data released on Monday.

As per the data by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over Rs 8.74 lakh crore.

The net corporate tax collection between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, was around Rs 7.68 lakh crore. Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) stood at Rs 44,538 crore so far this fiscal.