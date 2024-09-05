ETV Bharat / business

Tamil Nadu Government Signs Rs 2,000 Crore MoU with US-Based Trilliant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eaton, a multinational power management company, for Rs 200 crore R&D and engineering centre expansion in Chennai, in Chicago ( ANI )

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a US tour to attract investments, inked pacts with various companies at an investor conference in San Francisco.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chicago-based Trilliant for 2,000 crores to set up a manufacturing unit and its development and global support centre in Tamil Nadu.

Agreements were signed with several companies including PayPal, Nokia, and Microchip for an investment of Rs 900 crore to provide employment to 4,100 people in Tamil Nadu. Also, an agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Stalin with Ohmium for Rs 400 crore, which would provide employment to 500 people.

Similarly, the Chief Minister met the officials of Assurant and Eaton in Chicago. Following this, Eaton signed an agreement to invest Rs 200 crores in Tamil Nadu. It is also said that around 500 people will get employment in Chennai due to this. Also, the Tamil Nadu government has signed an agreement with Google to set up a laboratory in Chennai.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said, "Secured a Rs 2000 crore MoU with Trilliant to establish a manufacturing unit as well as their Development & Global Support Centre in Tamil Nadu.Thanks to Trilliant for this valuable partnership!"

"Had productive talks with Nike on expanding its footwear production and the potential for a product creation/design centre in Chennai. Also engaged with Optum, which already employs 5,000 people in Tamil Nadu and plans to build the talent pipeline for the healthcare sector. Requested them to consider expanding their operations in Trichy and Madurai. Momentum is strong," added Stalin.