ETV Bharat / business

Tamil Nadu Emerges As Key Hub In Apple’s Supply Chain, Targets Rs 30,000 Cr Investment

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is rapidly emerging as a key hub for Apple’s component manufacturing, with more companies in Apple’s supply chain choosing the state for its world-class infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strong governance," said TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.

To support this growth, the state launched the Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme in April 2024. This scheme offers state-level incentives on par with the Central government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, making Tamil Nadu an attractive destination for electronics companies, he said.

The scheme aims to attract investments worth Rs 30,000 crore and generate around 60,000 jobs. Rajaa noted that when he took charge in 2023, his priority was to bring more of the Apple ecosystem to Tamil Nadu, and now, companies are approaching the state on their own, he pointed out.

Major global Apple suppliers already operating in Tamil Nadu include Foxconn, Pegatron (now part of Tata Electronics), Tata Electronics, and Jabil, which is setting up a major new facility in Tiruchirapalli (Trichy). Other key players include Salcomp (chargers), Corning (Gorilla Glass), Lingyi iTech (precision components), and ON Semiconductor. These firms are located mainly in the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam-Kancheepuram corridor, Hosur, and are now expanding into Trichy.

Tamil Nadu exported electronics worth $14.65 billion (Rs 1.22 lakh crore) in FY2025; its highest ever, accounting for 41.2% of India’s total electronics exports. The government now targets $50 billion (₹4.15 lakh crore) in electronics exports over the next three to four years, he claimed.