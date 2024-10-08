ETV Bharat / business

Taiwan Eyes $15 Billion Investment In India: A Tech Partnership Set To Spark Innovation

New Delhi: A recent report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has identified significant opportunities for attracting investments from Taiwan, estimating a potential influx of USD 15 billion in five specific manufacturing sectors. The report, titled Unlocking the Potential: The Benefits of India as a Partner for Taiwanese Enterprises, highlights the strategic collaboration between India and Taiwan, particularly in areas poised for robust growth.

The five key sectors identified are printed circuit boards (PCBs), electronic components (including passive devices and semiconductors), electric motors, CCTV cameras and smart healthcare devices such as fitness trackers and heart rate monitors, as well as EV charging infrastructure. The combined target market for these sectors in India is projected to be worth USD 60 billion, with an estimated market demand of USD 170 billion by 2030. This offers a lucrative landscape for Taiwanese manufacturers looking to penetrate both domestic and international markets.

The FICCI report underscores the mutual benefits of enhanced cooperation, positioning Taiwanese companies to leverage India's rapid economic growth while also contributing their advanced technological expertise. As India strengthens its pro-investment initiatives, including the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, along with major improvements in infrastructure and logistics, it emerges as an attractive destination for Taiwanese firms seeking to expand globally.

Taiwan's focus on long-term sustainability and resilience positions India favourably compared to many Southeast Asian nations. The report indicates that India serves as a major de-risking strategy for Taiwanese electronics enterprises throughout the value chain, making it a strategic partner in navigating global supply chain challenges.