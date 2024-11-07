ETV Bharat / business

Supreme Court Directs Liquidation Of Jet Airways, Sets Aside NCLAT Order

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the liquidation of grounded air carrier Jet Airways as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The verdict was delivered by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The apex court set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision, which upheld the resolution plan of Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC).

The apex court said the NCLAT order was "perverse as it misled evidence on record since the performance bank guarantee of Rs 150 crore could not have been adjusted against the payment of Rs 350 crore".

Justice Pardiwala, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, allowed the plea of SBI and other creditors, who moved the apex court against the NCLAT decision, which upheld the resolution plan of Jet Airways in favour of JKC.

The bench said JKC contravened the terms of the resolution plan and the same cannot be implemented. It said the fundamental concern was "not to do substantial justice but also bring speedy disposal of dispute" and added that the determination of resolution plan has been contravened.