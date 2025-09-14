ETV Bharat / business

Study Finds High-End Aluminium Alloy Project In AP Commercially Unviable: Nalco Report

New Delhi: A proposed high-end aluminium alloy project in Andhra Pradesh, jointly developed by Nalco and defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, has been found commercially unviable, according to a report.

The proposed project with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum is not commercially viable due to a lack of demand, low per capita aluminium consumption in India and a lower level of aluminium localisation in sectors such as aerospace, defence, marine and automotive.

Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture of National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), was set up in August 2019 for the establishment of a high-end aluminium alloy plant for use in defence, aerospace and automobile sectors in order to reduce dependency on imports for such alloys and encourage Make in India.

"Latest market survey study for the proposed product mix and financial viability of the same was carried out. According to the study, the proposed project with a capacity of 60,000 TPA is not commercially viable," Nalco said in its latest annual report for 2024-25.

Both the administrative ministries of mines and defence have reviewed the present project scenarios and further way forward for closure of the project was discussed, and the final decision in this regard shall be finalised, it said.