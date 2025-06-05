ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb in Early Trade on Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows, Buying in Reliance

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 197.83 points to 81,196.08 in opening trade.

Markets Climb in Early Trade on Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows, Buying in Reliance
File image of shareholders and brokers monitoring the data (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 5, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday, driven by buying in blue-chip stock Reliance Industries and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Moreover, a largely firm trend in Asian markets also added to the positivity in domestic equities, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 197.83 points to 81,196.08 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 71 points to 24,691.20.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the biggest winners.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday. They bought equities worth Rs 1,076.18 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 64.78 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.74 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 80,998.25. The Nifty went up 77.70 points or 0.32 per cent to 24,620.20.

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday, driven by buying in blue-chip stock Reliance Industries and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Moreover, a largely firm trend in Asian markets also added to the positivity in domestic equities, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 197.83 points to 81,196.08 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 71 points to 24,691.20.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the biggest winners.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday. They bought equities worth Rs 1,076.18 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 64.78 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.74 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 80,998.25. The Nifty went up 77.70 points or 0.32 per cent to 24,620.20.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSENSESHARE MARKET NEWSSTOCK NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.