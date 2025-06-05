ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb in Early Trade on Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows, Buying in Reliance

File image of shareholders and brokers monitoring the data ( ANI )

Published : June 5, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday, driven by buying in blue-chip stock Reliance Industries and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Moreover, a largely firm trend in Asian markets also added to the positivity in domestic equities, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 197.83 points to 81,196.08 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 71 points to 24,691.20.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the biggest winners.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.