ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound In Early Trade Tracking Firm Global Trends

Sensex climbed 191 points to 82,250.42 in early trade, while Nifty surged by 64.9 points to 25,010.35 on Tuesday amid buying in IT stocks.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Equity Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after two days of decline amid firm trends in global markets and buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 191 points to 82,250.42 in early trade after a positive beginning. The NSE Nifty went up by 64.9 points to 25,010.35.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest gainers. Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Titan and Nestle were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.06 per cent to USD 65.50 a barrel.

"In the near-term the market is likely to move to a consolidation phase. The high valuations will put a cap on the upside with institutional selling emerging on upside. This was evident from the institutional activity on Monday, when both FIIs and DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) emerged sellers, though marginally," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 525.95 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. On Monday, the 30-share BSE barometer Sensex declined 271.17 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 82,059.42. The Nifty dipped 74.35 points or 0.30 per cent to 24,945.45.

Mumbai: Equity Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after two days of decline amid firm trends in global markets and buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 191 points to 82,250.42 in early trade after a positive beginning. The NSE Nifty went up by 64.9 points to 25,010.35.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the biggest gainers. Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Titan and Nestle were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.06 per cent to USD 65.50 a barrel.

"In the near-term the market is likely to move to a consolidation phase. The high valuations will put a cap on the upside with institutional selling emerging on upside. This was evident from the institutional activity on Monday, when both FIIs and DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors) emerged sellers, though marginally," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 525.95 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. On Monday, the 30-share BSE barometer Sensex declined 271.17 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 82,059.42. The Nifty dipped 74.35 points or 0.30 per cent to 24,945.45.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STOCK MARKETBSE SENSEXNSE NIFTYSHARE MARKETSHARE MARKET TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.