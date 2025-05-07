ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty See High Volatility After India Avenges Pahalgam Attack

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed high volatility in early trade on Wednesday after India launched missile strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Markets faced extreme volatile trends during the early trade. The Sensex hit the day's high of 80,844.63 and an intra-day low of 79,937.48. The Nifty hit a high of 24,449.60 and a low of 24,220.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

"What stands out in 'Operation Sindoor' from the market perspective is its focused and non-escalatory nature. We have to wait and watch how the enemy reacts to these precision strikes by India. The market is unlikely to be impacted by the retaliatory strike by India since that was known and discounted by the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

The main catalyst of the market resilience in India is the sustained FII buying of the last 14 trading days which has touched a cumulative figure of Rs 43,940 crore in the cash market, he said.