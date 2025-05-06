ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Lower In Volatile Trade Ahead Of US Federal Reserve’s Policy Decision

Published : May 6, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday facing volatile trends as investors preferred to stay on the sideline a day ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Also, range-bound trading prevailed in the markets amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and concerns over US-China trade negotiations.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 100.4 points to 80,696.44 in early trade, despite a positive opening. The NSE Nifty dipped 40.15 points to 24,421. From the Sensex firms, Titan, Sun Pharma, Eternal, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were among the gainers.