Markets Give Up Early Gains; Trade Lower Amid Profit-Taking

Mumbai: Stock markets gave up early gains and slipped in negative territory on Wednesday after a seven-day rally due to the emergence of profit-taking. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 150.68 points to 78,167.87 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 67.85 points to 23,736.50.

Later, both indices gave up the gains and were trading lower. The BSE benchmark traded 73.05 points lower at 77,928.26, and the Nifty quoted 37.55 points down at 23,631.10. From the Sensex pack, Zomato, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Infosys were among the laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.