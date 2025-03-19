ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Higher; Selling In IT Stocks Restrict Further Uptrend

Mumbai: Stock markets began the trade on a positive note on Wednesday tracking firm trends in Asian equities and fresh foreign fund inflows. Selling in blue-chip IT stocks, however, put some pressure on the markets as the benchmark indices turned volatile later in the trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 172.43 points to 75,473.69 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 54 points to 22,888.30. Later, the BSE benchmark gauge quoted 49.35 points higher at 75,350.61, and the Nifty traded 35.45 points up at 22,867.65.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato, Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers. However, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.