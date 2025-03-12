ETV Bharat / business

Markets Turn Flat After Rallying In Early Trade Amid Volatile Trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday but soon turned flat due to highly volatile global trends amid uncertainties over trade tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 289.83 points or 0.39 per cent to 74,392.15 in the morning trade. On the similar lines, the Nifty went up 79.5 points or 0.35 per cent to 22,577.40. However, both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatility and were quoting between highs and lows.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Zomato, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

"Globally, the markets are weak and jittery on concerns arising from the tariff policy uncertainties. This is likely to linger and may even get worse as reciprocal tariffs kick in from early April. In this scenario there is no scope for a sustained recovery in global markets. Further downtrend is likely," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

However, even in this negative backdrop, the Indian equity market is showing some resilience, Vijayakumar added. Besides, experts said that market participants moved cautiously, awaiting cues from macroeconomic data to be released in India and the US later in the day. In Asian markets, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the positive territory, while Shanghai and Hong Kong stayed in the red.