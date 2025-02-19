ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound After Falling In Early Trade On Buying In Bank Stocks, Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a weak note on Wednesday, but later bounced back, driven by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 386.01 points to 75,581.38 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 130.45 points to 22,814.85.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading in the green. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 134.16 points higher at 76,120.85, and the Nifty traded 38.60 points higher at 22,983.90.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato, Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest gainers. Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai traded in the positive territory while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower. US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday. "Despite largecap valuations turning fair, and even attractive in segments like financials, the market continues to be weak. Seen in the context of new records being set by S&P 500 and Nasdaq, India’s underperformance is striking.