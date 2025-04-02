ETV Bharat / business

Markets Bounce Back In Early Trade After Falling Sharply In Previous Session

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous session, driven by buying in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 256.82 points to 76,281.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 84.9 points to 23,250.60. From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Zomato and Adani Ports were among the gainers.

Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,901.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 4,322.58 crore.