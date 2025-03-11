ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Slump In Early Trade On Weak US Markets, Heavy Selling In Infosys Stock

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Tuesday amid weak trends in the US markets and heavy selling in blue-chip stock Infosys. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 346.23 points or 0.47 per cent to 73,768.94 in the morning trade. The Nifty of NSE declined 124.80 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,335.50.

From the 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards. On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Titan were the gainers.

"President Trump's flip-flop tariff policy and the high uncertainty that it has triggered has started impacting US stock markets, S&P 500 & Nasdaq declining by 2.6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, on Monday is the market's response to Trump's tariffs and the possibility of US recession by the year end," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading in the negative zone. US markets plunged to 4 per cent in overnight deals on Monday.