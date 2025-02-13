ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rebound In Early Trade After 6-Day Slump

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday following a better-than-expected decline in CPI inflation in January and value-buying at lower levels. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 214.08 points to 76,385.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 69.8 points to 23,115.05.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Continuing the downward trend, retail inflation fell to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent in January, mainly due to a decline in the prices of vegetables, eggs, and pulses.

"A positive domestic trigger is the better-than-expected decline in CPI inflation in January to 4.31 per cent from 5.22 per cent in December 2024. The decline in the inflation trajectory justifies the MPC's rate cut this month and creates a favourable condition for another 25-bps rate cut in April. This augurs well for the stock market in general and rate-sensitives in particular," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.