ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rally In Early Trade On Firm Asian Markets, Buying In Power, Utility Stocks

Sensex climbed 324.67 points to 74,657.25 in initial trade while Nifty rose 98.45 points to 22,650.95 on Monday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday, tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in power and utilities shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 324.67 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,657.25 in the morning trade. On similar lines, the Nifty of NSE rose 98.45 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,650.95.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, HCL Technologies and Infosys were among the gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Titan, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India were the laggards.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities, said, "Market volatility persisted amid uncertainty over President Trump's announced tariffs -- 25 per cent on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10 per cent on Chinese imports-- though the administration later announced various exemptions and delays."

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Seoul were trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting in the red zone. US markets ended on a positive note on Friday.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,035.10 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) outnumbered the FIIs by acquiring equities worth Rs 2,320.36 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went lower by 0.51 per cent to USD 70 a barrel. On Friday, snapping its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 7.51 points to end at 74,332.58. However, the broader Nifty of NSE edged up 7.80 points to close at 22,552.50.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday, tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in power and utilities shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 324.67 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,657.25 in the morning trade. On similar lines, the Nifty of NSE rose 98.45 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,650.95.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, HCL Technologies and Infosys were among the gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Titan, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India were the laggards.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities, said, "Market volatility persisted amid uncertainty over President Trump's announced tariffs -- 25 per cent on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10 per cent on Chinese imports-- though the administration later announced various exemptions and delays."

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Seoul were trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting in the red zone. US markets ended on a positive note on Friday.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,035.10 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) outnumbered the FIIs by acquiring equities worth Rs 2,320.36 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went lower by 0.51 per cent to USD 70 a barrel. On Friday, snapping its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 7.51 points to end at 74,332.58. However, the broader Nifty of NSE edged up 7.80 points to close at 22,552.50.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SENSEXNIFTYSHARE MARKETSTOCK MARKETSHARE MARKET TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.