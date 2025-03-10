ETV Bharat / business

Markets Rally In Early Trade On Firm Asian Markets, Buying In Power, Utility Stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday, tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in power and utilities shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 324.67 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,657.25 in the morning trade. On similar lines, the Nifty of NSE rose 98.45 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,650.95.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, HCL Technologies and Infosys were among the gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Titan, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India were the laggards.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities, said, "Market volatility persisted amid uncertainty over President Trump's announced tariffs -- 25 per cent on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10 per cent on Chinese imports-- though the administration later announced various exemptions and delays."