Markets Decline In Early Trade Amid Unabated Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty faced volatile trends in early trade on Friday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and uncertainties over the global trade war dampened investors' sentiments.

After two days of breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 243.51 points or 0.33 per cent to 74,096.58 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 53.35 points or 0.24 per cent to 22,491.35.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank were the gainers.

"Trump dilly dallying on tariffs with the latest decision to postpone imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico to April 2nd is being viewed by markets seriously. Markets feel that Trump is keen to negotiate deals rather than stick to high tariffs for the long term," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Seoul were trading lower, while Shanghai was flat. Hong Kong stock markets was quoting in the positive zone. US markets ended lower in overnight deals on Thursday.

According to Vijayakumar, this acknowledgement of the fact that high tariffs for long term will impact the US economy, too. The sell-off in the US stock markets is also an indication that Trump's policies might impact growth and earnings in the US.