Markets Slump In Early Trade On Global Trade War Fears

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in initial trade on Friday due to heavy selling in metal, oil & gas shares as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff salvo reignited the fears of global trade war.

Besides, foreign fund outflows have also dented the investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 591.05 points or 0.77 per cent to 75,704.31 in the morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty declined 202.55 points or 0.87 per cent to 23,047.55.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

"Markets are going through heightened uncertainty, which is likely to last some time. A trade war has been triggered by Trump and retaliatory tariffs from China, EU and others are on the cards.

"This will only extend the period of uncertainty and confusion in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said. Vijayakumar further, said "It appears that contraction in global trade and decline in global growth are inevitable in the present context. Decline in global growth will impact India’s growth, too, even though we might do better than other large economies".

Investors can wait for the dust to settle down. For the short-term, it would be better to focus on domestic consumption-driven themes and pharma in the externally-linked segments, he added.

Trump on Wednesday announced a 27 per cent "discounted reciprocal tariff" on India, half of the 52 per cent levies imposed by India on American goods, as he described India as "very, very tough". On India, the chart showed that the country charged 52 per cent tariffs to the US "including currency manipulation and trade barriers,” and America will now charge India “discounted reciprocal tariffs” of 27 per cent.