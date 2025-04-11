ETV Bharat / business

Markets Surge In Early Trade As US Suspends Additional 26 Pc Tariff On India Till July 9

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices surged in early trade on Friday after the US announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,210.68 points to 75,057.83 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 388.35 points to 22,787.50.

The US has announced suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year, according to the White House executive orders.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped universal duties on about 60 countries exporting goods to America and additional steep levies on countries like India, potentially impacting sales of products from shrimp to steel in the world's biggest economy.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries were among the biggest gainers. Asian Paints and Nestle were the only laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index and South Korea's Kospi were trading lower while Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted marginally higher. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 4 per cent.