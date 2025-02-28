ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Slump On Global Market Rout After President Trump's New Tariff Threats

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Friday mirroring deep cuts in global markets after the latest announcement of an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products rattled investors.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 790.87 points to 73,821.56 in early trade. The NSE Nifty slumped 231.15 points to 22,313.90. From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the only gainers from the pack. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with deep cuts. US markets ended sharply lower on Thursday.

"Stock markets dislike uncertainty, and uncertainty has been on the rise ever since Trump was elected the US president. The spate of tariff announcements by Trump has been impacting markets and the latest announcement of additional 10% tariff on China is a confirmation of the market view that Trump will use the initial months of his presidency to threaten countries with tariffs and then negotiate for a settlement favourable to the US.