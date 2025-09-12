ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Higher Tracking Rally In Global Peers On US Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday in-tandem with a global market rally amid rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 287.93 points to 81,836.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 84.25 points to 25,089.75.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys climbed 1.50 per cent after the IT services giant said its board has approved the company’s largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore. Tata Motors, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were also among the gainers. However, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory. US markets ended higher on Thursday.