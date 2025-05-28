ETV Bharat / business

Markets Drop In Early Trade Dragged By ITC

Sensex declined 200.32 points to 81,351.31 in early trade while Nifty dipped 61.2 points to 24,765 on Wednesday amid stake sale reports.

Bombay Stock Exchange
Bombay Stock Exchange (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 28, 2025 at 10:31 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Wednesday, dragged by ITC amid stake sale reports. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex declined 200.32 points to 81,351.31 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 61.2 points to 24,765. From the Sensex firms, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards.

ITC dropped over 3 per cent amid reports that British American Tobacco ( BAT), the largest shareholder in ITC Ltd, is gearing up to sell part stake in the diversified conglomerate via the block deal route and intends to dilute its 2.3 per cent stake this time. Infosys, Eternal, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

"BAT’s decision to sell 2.3 per cent stake in ITC will keep the stock subdued," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.

US markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday. Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.47 per cent, S&P 500 surged 2.05 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.78 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 348.45 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.37 per cent to USD 64.33 a barrel. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex dropped 624.82 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 81,551.63. The Nifty declined 174.95 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,826.20.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in early trade on Wednesday, dragged by ITC amid stake sale reports. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex declined 200.32 points to 81,351.31 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 61.2 points to 24,765. From the Sensex firms, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards.

ITC dropped over 3 per cent amid reports that British American Tobacco ( BAT), the largest shareholder in ITC Ltd, is gearing up to sell part stake in the diversified conglomerate via the block deal route and intends to dilute its 2.3 per cent stake this time. Infosys, Eternal, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

"BAT’s decision to sell 2.3 per cent stake in ITC will keep the stock subdued," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.

US markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday. Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.47 per cent, S&P 500 surged 2.05 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.78 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 348.45 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.37 per cent to USD 64.33 a barrel. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex dropped 624.82 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 81,551.63. The Nifty declined 174.95 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,826.20.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSE SENSEXNSE NIFTYSTOCK MARKETSSHARE MARKETSHARE MARKETS PRICE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.