Markets Climb In Early Trade Mirroring Firm Global Trends, Foreign Fund Inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in initial trade on Wednesday following a rally in global markets amid US-China trade talks optimism and foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 118.11 points to 82,509.83 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 33.3 points to 25,137.55.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the biggest gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended higher on Tuesday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,301.87 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. "The market is likely to continue in the consolidation range with a slight upward bias. A clear breakout above the Nifty 25,100 level, and sustaining above this level, will require sustained large buying.