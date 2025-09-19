ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade After 3-Day Rally

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally amid profit-taking in blue-chip Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.36 points to 82,749.60 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 65 points to 25,358.60.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and HCL Tech were among the biggest laggards. However, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were among the gainers. All Adani group stocks were trading higher during the morning trade.

In a big boost to tycoon Gautam Adani, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday cleared the billionaire and his group of stock manipulation allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, saying fund transfer between group companies did not fall foul of any regulation.