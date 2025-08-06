ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Lower After Initial Optimism Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains and were trading lower on Wednesday amid caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision and unabated foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 124.18 points or 0.15 per cent to 80,834.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 21.85 points to 24,671.40.

Later, both the benchmark indices gave up early gains and were quoting lower. The BSE benchmark traded 82.53 points lower at 80,627.72, and the NSE Nifty quoted 29 points down at 24,620.55.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Trent, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, BEL, and State Bank of India were among the gainers. On Tuesday, the US President Donald Trump renewed threats to raise tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed rate-setting panel, which started the three-day deliberations to decide the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Monday, is scheduled to announce the policy rate on Wednesday.

"President Trump's rhetoric and actions will continue to weigh on markets in the near-term. India's response to the rhetoric and actions, so far, has been subdued and, of late, strong and measured. India is unlikely to concede to the unjustifiable and unreasonable demands of the US administration.