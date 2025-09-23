ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Lower After Rising In Early Trade

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped in the negative territory after rising in early trade on Tuesday amid fresh foreign fund outflow and concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 147.53 points to 82,307.50 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 48.5 points to 25,250.85.

However, soon after both the benchmark indices turned negative. The BSE benchmark quoted 185.86 points lower at 81,980.47, and the Nifty traded 61.50 points down at 25,135.45. From the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Trent and Sun Pharma were among the major laggards.

However, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were among the gainers. "Sentiment remains fragile as Trump’s USD 100,000 ‘one-time payment’ H-1B visa fee and tariff threats weigh on hopes of an India-US trade deal, stirring anxiety in the Nifty IT index," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.