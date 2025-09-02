Stock Markets Extend Previous Day's Rally; Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points

ETV Bharat / business

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday, extending previous session's gains, as investors' sentiment remained buoyant amid strong macroeconomic data. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 60.8 points to 24,685.85.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Eternal, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers. However, Asian Paints, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Trent were among the laggards.

Indian manufacturing sector witnessed the fastest improvement in operating conditions in over 17 years in August, driven by an increased production efficiency and healthy demand conditions, a monthly report said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 59.1 in July to 59.3 in August, indicating the fastest improvement in operating conditions for 17-and-a-half years. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.