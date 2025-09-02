ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Extend Previous Day's Rally; Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points

Sensex climbed 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade, while Nifty advanced 60.8 points to 24,685.85 on Tuesday amid strong macroeconomic data.

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 2, 2025 at 10:26 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday, extending previous session's gains, as investors' sentiment remained buoyant amid strong macroeconomic data. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 60.8 points to 24,685.85.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Eternal, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers. However, Asian Paints, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Trent were among the laggards.

Indian manufacturing sector witnessed the fastest improvement in operating conditions in over 17 years in August, driven by an increased production efficiency and healthy demand conditions, a monthly report said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 59.1 in July to 59.3 in August, indicating the fastest improvement in operating conditions for 17-and-a-half years. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded in positive territory while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong'sHang Seng quoted lower. US markets were closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday. On Monday, the Sensex jumped 554.84 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 80,364.49, and the Nifty climbed 198.20 points or 0.81 per cent to 24,625.05.

"Yesterday's rally was driven by a better-than-expected GDP growth print of 7.8 per cent for Q1 (April–June), reinforcing optimism around India’s growth trajectory," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth, said. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.43 per cent to USD 68.44 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,429.71 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought worth Rs 4,344.93 crore, according to exchange data.

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday, extending previous session's gains, as investors' sentiment remained buoyant amid strong macroeconomic data. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 207.45 points to 80,571.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 60.8 points to 24,685.85.

From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Eternal, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers. However, Asian Paints, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Trent were among the laggards.

Indian manufacturing sector witnessed the fastest improvement in operating conditions in over 17 years in August, driven by an increased production efficiency and healthy demand conditions, a monthly report said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 59.1 in July to 59.3 in August, indicating the fastest improvement in operating conditions for 17-and-a-half years. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded in positive territory while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong'sHang Seng quoted lower. US markets were closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday. On Monday, the Sensex jumped 554.84 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 80,364.49, and the Nifty climbed 198.20 points or 0.81 per cent to 24,625.05.

"Yesterday's rally was driven by a better-than-expected GDP growth print of 7.8 per cent for Q1 (April–June), reinforcing optimism around India’s growth trajectory," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth, said. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.43 per cent to USD 68.44 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,429.71 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought worth Rs 4,344.93 crore, according to exchange data.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSE SENSEXNSE NIFTYSTOCK MARKETS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.