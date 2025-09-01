ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Bounce Back In Early Trade As India's GDP Grows Stronger-Than-Expected In April-June

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after India's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in April-June, its fastest pace in five quarters. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.46 points to 80,153.11 in initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 105.8 points to 24,532.65.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid, HCL Tech and NTPC were among the major gainers. However, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ITC and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

India's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in April-June, its fastest pace in five quarters, before US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs that now cloud the outlook, threatening key exports like textiles.

"India’s Q1 GDP growth number at 7.8% came much better-than-expected. The proposed GST reforms can accelerate growth in the coming quarters. This, along with the huge liquidity coming into mutual funds, will continue to support the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.