ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally In Early Trade On Buying In Banking Counters

Sensex jumped 170.85 points higher at 81,376.75 in early trade, while Nifty traded 50.40 points up at 24,944.30 on Monday amid buying in bank stocks.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 6, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in the positive territory in early trade on Monday, propelled by buying in bank stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 67.62 points to 81,274.79 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 22.3 points to 24,916.55.

Later, both the key benchmark indices extended their rally. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 170.85 points higher at 81,376.75, and the Nifty traded 50.40 points up at 24,944.30.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Eternal were among the major gainers. However, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded sharply higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

"The positive sentiments triggered by the growth-stimulating monetary policy face headwinds from the continuing FII selling, but can be sustained by positive news on growth and corporate earnings for FY27," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.44 per cent to USD 65.46 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,583.37 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. On Friday, the Sensex climbed 223.86 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 81,207.17. The Nifty edged higher by 57.95 points or 0.23 per cent to 24,894.25.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSE SENSEXNSE NIFTYSTOCK MARKETS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.