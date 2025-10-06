ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally In Early Trade On Buying In Banking Counters

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in the positive territory in early trade on Monday, propelled by buying in bank stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 67.62 points to 81,274.79 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 22.3 points to 24,916.55.

Later, both the key benchmark indices extended their rally. The BSE benchmark gauge quoted 170.85 points higher at 81,376.75, and the Nifty traded 50.40 points up at 24,944.30.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Eternal were among the major gainers. However, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.