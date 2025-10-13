ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Mirroring Weak Global Peers

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Monday, tracking a sharp decline in global markets after the US announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods effective November 1.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 451.82 points to 82,049 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 109.55 points to 25,175.80. From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Infosys, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

However, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Eternal were among the gainers. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading sharply lower.